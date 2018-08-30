CH&PA to work with private sector to help Kwakwani residents

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is seeking to work with the private sector to address the housing needs of some Kwakwani residents, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

During a recent outreach to the community, Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood visited several families who are currently occupying houses in a district known as the “Camp Area” to assess the condition of the structures.

After a first-hand view of the living conditions of the families, the minister reported that “the structures are rotten, so there is no way that we can even change the columns. The roof is rotten… and as the government, we have to find a solution.”….