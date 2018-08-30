Gov’t, DDL to mobilise fruit farmers

Government and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) have agreed to work on mobilizing fruit and vegetable farmers to supply more produce to the company for processing.

This was one of the outcomes of an August 24th visit by Finance Minister Winston Jordan to DDL’s operations at Diamond on the East Bank Demerara.

A joint government/DDL press release said that Jordan reiterated the administration’s commitment to enhance collaboration with the private sector…..