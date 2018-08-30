Guyana News

Gunman robs Bounty Supermarket in Kitty

By Staff Writer
Bounty supermarket in Kitty where the robbery occurred.

A lone gunman, posing as a customer, yesterday afternoon carted off an undisclosed amount of cash and phone cards from the Bounty Supermarket Kitty outlet.

An official of the supermarket, who wished not to be named confirmed with Stabroek News that the incident took place at around 3 pm.

“It was a robbery. I won’t deny that. It did happened but I am very thankful that nobody was hurt”, the woman said…..

Related Coverage

Bandits rob Mon Repos supermarket

Bandits rob Industry supermarket

Gunmen snatch $200,000 in Triumph supermarket hold-up

More in Guyana News

No progress in teachers talks, strike closer

Nandlall, Bar Association Head welcome activation of Judicial Review Act

By

Greenidge, Karran in bid to quell concerns about global China initiative, investments

‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

Stan Brock, founder of mobile medical services for needy passes away

Porter gets six months for causing grievous bodily harm

Comments

Around the Web