Gunman robs Bounty Supermarket in Kitty

A lone gunman, posing as a customer, yesterday afternoon carted off an undisclosed amount of cash and phone cards from the Bounty Supermarket Kitty outlet.

An official of the supermarket, who wished not to be named confirmed with Stabroek News that the incident took place at around 3 pm.

“It was a robbery. I won’t deny that. It did happened but I am very thankful that nobody was hurt”, the woman said…..