Nandlall, Bar Association Head welcome activation of Judicial Review Act

By
Anil Nandlall

Though describing Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams’ decision to comply with a High Court order to activate the Judicial Review Act (JRA) as commendable, attorney Anil Nandlall said yesterday that the contempt proceedings will remain unless the court decides otherwise.

“The AG has already committed contempt of court. He was ordered to bring the Act into operation since the 31st of July…So he has committed contempt of court. I cannot unilaterally withdraw a case without leave of the court especially since the contempt has already been committed. In these circumstances, the court will determine how it will purge his contempt”, Nandlall told Stabroek News…..

