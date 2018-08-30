Guyana News

Porter gets six months for causing grievous bodily harm

By Staff Writer
Wesson Hinds

A 31-year-old porter was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison for causing grievous bodily harm to a man.

The charge alleged that Wesson Hinds on June 20th at D’Andrade Street, Newtown, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Stanford Williams to cause him actual bodily harm.

Hinds admitted to the charge.

Hinds was also charged with using threatening language to Williams on the same date. He pleaded not guilty to the charge…..

