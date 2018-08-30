Stan Brock, founder of mobile medical services for needy passes away

The Founder of Remote Area Medical (RAM), Stan Brock died yesterday in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA at the age of 82 after having pioneered mobile medical services for underserved communities here and around the world.

RAM, is a major non-profit organization that operates mobile medical clinics delivering free, high-quality vision, dental, and medical care to women, men, and children who do not have access to, or cannot afford a doctor.

His death was announced yesterday just after 4 pm on the organisation’s Facebook Page in a post which read, “Without Mr. Brock, RAM would not have been able to prevent pain and alleviate suffering for so many people. While Mr. Brock’s death is a great loss to the organization, RAM will continue championing his legacy and caring for those in need. Mr. Brock built a strong organization led by a dedicated 12-member Board of Directors, 34 staff members, and tens of thousands of volunteers and donors. Together, they will continue to fulfill the mission set by Mr. Brock so many years ago in the jungle of Guyana.”….