Guyana News

Thirty-six Lethem youths certified by Board of Industrial Training

By Staff Writer
First Lady, Sandra Granger (third from left) posed with, from left, ICT Salutatorian, Nikita James, Most Improved Student, Daniel Ruffino, and Valedictorian, Phabiula Rodrigues. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) 

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday, attended the closing ceremony of a three-week Information Communication Technology (ICT) Workshop, which saw 36 youths certified by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the workshop took place at the St. Ignatius Secondary School, St. Ignatius Village, Region Nine.

Mrs. Granger urged the students to grasp the opportunities that their new certification affords them…..

Related Coverage

Buxton ICT workshop produces 57 graduates

Students to benefit from ICT workshop at Lethem

First Lady takes ICT course to Region Nine

More in Guyana News

No progress in teachers talks, strike closer

Nandlall, Bar Association Head welcome activation of Judicial Review Act

By

Greenidge, Karran in bid to quell concerns about global China initiative, investments

‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

Stan Brock, founder of mobile medical services for needy passes away

Porter gets six months for causing grievous bodily harm

Comments

Around the Web