Thirty-six Lethem youths certified by Board of Industrial Training

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday, attended the closing ceremony of a three-week Information Communication Technology (ICT) Workshop, which saw 36 youths certified by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the workshop took place at the St. Ignatius Secondary School, St. Ignatius Village, Region Nine.

Mrs. Granger urged the students to grasp the opportunities that their new certification affords them…..