‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

Twenty-eight-year-old former murder accused, Leon Duncan called ‘Whistle,’ found himself before the courts again yesterday, this time on charges of armed robbery, assaulting policemen and discharging a loaded firearm.

Duncan was lifted into the courtroom on a gurney to answer the charges.

The first charge alleged that Duncan on July 14th, at Second Street, Alberttown robbed Nickel Pinkerton of one gold chain valued $98,000 and at the time of, before or after used personal violence on the said Nickel Pinkerton. ….