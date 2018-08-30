Guyana News

‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

By Staff Writer

Twenty-eight-year-old former murder accused, Leon Duncan called ‘Whistle,’ found himself before the courts again yesterday, this time on charges of armed robbery, assaulting policemen and discharging a loaded firearm. 

Duncan was lifted into the courtroom on a gurney to answer the charges. 

The first charge alleged that Duncan on July 14th, at Second Street, Alberttown robbed Nickel Pinkerton of one gold chain valued $98,000 and at the time of, before or after used personal violence on the said Nickel Pinkerton. ….

