Accused in murder of boy, 14, freed

Terani Goolsarran, the Corentyne man who was charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in 2016, yesterday walked out of the High Court in Berbice a free man, after a no-case submission made on his behalf was upheld by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

Goolsarran, 26, a construction worker of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, had been charged with the murder of Akeem Grimmond, of Lot 53 Section B, Number 61 Village, Corentyne, in August, 2016.

He was freed after state-appointed attorney Sasha Roberts, who appeared on behalf of Goolsarran, presented a no-case submission, which the judge upheld…..