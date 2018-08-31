Guyana News

Accused in murder of boy, 14, freed

-after judge upholds no-case submission

By Staff Writer

Terani Goolsarran, the Corentyne man who was charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in 2016, yesterday walked out of the High Court in Berbice a free man, after a no-case submission made on his behalf was upheld by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

Goolsarran, 26, a construction worker of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, had been charged with the murder of Akeem Grimmond, of Lot 53 Section B, Number 61 Village, Corentyne, in August, 2016.

He was freed after state-appointed attorney Sasha Roberts, who appeared on behalf of Goolsarran, presented a no-case submission, which the judge upheld…..

Related Coverage

One accused freed in retired school teacher’s murder

‘Muscle’ of Tain freed of teen’s 2012 murder

Dental technician’s murder accused freed after judge upholds no-case submission

More in Guyana News

City Engineer sets deadline for relocation of Stabroek wharf vendors

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

Armed robbery accused was positively ID’ed by victims – court hears

Police file still incomplete in the Sasia Adams case

Defence makes no-case submission in Kuru Kururu driving death case

Two suspects likely to face charge over murder of Bourda Market vendor

Comments

Around the Web