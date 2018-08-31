Armed robbery accused was positively ID’ed by victims – court hears

The 21-year-old accused in the robbery of two men, who were attacked by bandits armed with a cutlass, was remanded to prison on Wednesday after a city magistrate was told that he was positively identified by both victims

The first charge alleged that Winston Long on August 27th, 2018, at High Street, Werk-en-Rust, in the company of another and armed with a cutlass, robbed Arif Wahab of an iPhone 5S, valued $75,000.

It is also alleged that on the same day in the company of another and armed with a cutlass, Long robbed Krishna Seenaraine of $4,000…..