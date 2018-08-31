City Engineer sets deadline for relocation of Stabroek wharf vendors

Chief City Engineer Colvern Venture has issued a notice informing the Clerk of Markets to instruct stallholders to discontinue vending under the dilapidated Stabroek Market wharf and relocate, although alternative accommodations have not been settled for all of them as yet.

The notice was issued on August 23rd, with vendors expected to evacuate the hazardous area within 14 days, Town Clerk Royston King told a statutory City Council meeting on Monday.

At the end of last month, a section of the wharf collapsed, leaving large zinc sheets and broken wooden beams scattered across old stalls…..