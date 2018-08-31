Guyana News

City Engineer sets deadline for relocation of Stabroek wharf vendors

By Staff Writer
A section of at Russell Square, Stabroek, which has been resurfaced.

Chief City Engineer Colvern Venture has issued a notice informing the Clerk of Markets to instruct stallholders to discontinue vending under the dilapidated Stabroek Market wharf and relocate, although alternative accommodations have not been settled for all of them as yet. 

The notice was issued on August 23rd, with vendors expected to evacuate the hazardous area within 14 days, Town Clerk Royston King told a statutory City Council meeting on Monday.

At the end of last month, a section of the wharf collapsed, leaving large zinc sheets and broken wooden beams scattered across old stalls…..

Related Coverage

City plans to relocate Stabroek wharf vendors to car park

Vendors rack up heavy losses in Stabroek wharf ‘danger’ zone

Stabroek wharf vendors operating in danger zone

More in Guyana News

Accused in murder of boy, 14, freed

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

Armed robbery accused was positively ID’ed by victims – court hears

Police file still incomplete in the Sasia Adams case

Defence makes no-case submission in Kuru Kururu driving death case

Two suspects likely to face charge over murder of Bourda Market vendor

Comments

Around the Web