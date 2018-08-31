Guyana News

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

By Staff Writer

The Georgetown City Council is mulling a special arrangement to cater for garbage collection from schools when the new school term begins, Town Clerk Royston King says.

On the sidelines of a statutory meeting on Monday, King explained that the council previously received numerous complaints from head teachers of public schools about garbage not being picked up in a timely manner.

“We have been receiving reports from head teachers that our schools are not being cleared on time and collection and disposal are somewhat tardy…,” he noted…..

