CJIA testing new arrivals terminal, boarding bridges

The management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) will be testing the operation of the new Arrivals Terminal and Boarding Bridges between today and tomorrow.

In a statement issued yesterday, the CJIAC said trials will be conducted from 1 pm today until 10 am tomorrow.

“The objective of these tests is to ensure all systems under the passenger treatment/loading conditions are acceptable to allow the identification of final opportunities for improvements ahead of the proposed official opening of the terminal,” the CJIAC explained…..