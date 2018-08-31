Guyana News

Contestants in last minute rush to submit symbols for local gov’t polls

By Staff Writer

There was a last minute rush by prospective contestants for the November 12th local government elections to submit symbols to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Wednesday, which was their deadline.

“There was a rush at many of the locations to submit on the last day. That was an indication of political parties, voluntary groups and individuals expressing an interest in contesting the elections,” GECOM public relations officer Yolanda Ward told Stabroek News.

Ward said that as a result of the rush, the offices of Returning Officers were opened until midnight on Wednesday to accommodate the submissions…..

