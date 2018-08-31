Cops seeking suspects in Bounty supermarket robbery

Several persons of interest are being sought by police as investigations continue into the armed robbery of the Bounty Supermarket branch in Kitty, Georgetown, according to Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman.

Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators were working on intelligence gathered but they had not been able to make any arrest as yet.

On Wednesday afternoon at around 3 pm, a lone gunman, posing as a customer, carted off an undisclosed amount of cash and phone cards from the supermarket…..