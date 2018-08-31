Defence makes no-case submission in Kuru Kururu driving death case

A no-case submission was yesterday made for Sadath Newark, the 28-year-old Kuru Kururu man accused of causing the death of Dexter Conway.

The charge against Newark alleges that on February 6th, 2018, at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, he drove motorcar PRR 378 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing Conway’s death.

When the matter was called yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Newark’s attorney, Sonia Parag, advanced that there is no case for her client to answer…..