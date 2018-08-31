GuyBow launches LGBTQ equal rights ad campaign

Guyana Rainbow Foundation (GuyBow) has announced the launch of a public advocacy campaign promoting equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Guyanese. The ad campaign, which will run for six months, began on Tuesday, August 28th.
The campaign aims to promote love and peaceful coexistence among all Guyanese, GuyBow said in a press release announcing the start. It is part of a broader empowerment and advocacy project supported by Leading from the South (LFS) – a feminist fund dedicated to the elimination of discrimination and the promotion of equal rights in the Global South…..
