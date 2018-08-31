Ministry releases new minibus fare structures

Following its recent agreement with the United Minibus Union (UMU), the Ministry of Business yesterday released updated fare structures for nine minibus routes where operators will be charging a $20 increase from tomorrow.

For months, the UMU and operators from various routes have been lobbying for fare hikes after increases in the price of gas.

According to a statement that was issued by the Ministry of Business yesterday on its Facebook page, it assumed responsibility for drafting the new fare structures for various routes after an agreement with the UMU.

“The Ministry of Business is hereby informing commuters of the new fare structure for the following zones: 31, 32, 40, 41, 42, 44, 46, 47 and 48. We urge both operators and commuters to adhere to the new fare structure, which will become effect on September 1, 2018,” it said.

For zone 31 (Georgetown to Wales), the fare has been increased from $120 to $140 from Georgetown to La Grange, Canal No. 1/Bagotville Front and Dairy/Parfaite Harmonie for adults, and from $100 to $120 for children.

On the same route, the cost for commuters travelling from Georgetown to Nismes, Uitvlugt, Le Retraite, Stanleytown and Belle View has moved from $140 to $160 for adults and from $100 to $120 for children, while the cost for travelling from Georgetown to Goed Intent, Sisters Village and Patentia/Wales has moved from $160 to $180 for adults and from $120 to $140 for children.

For commuters travelling from Georgetown to Canal No 2 and Last Bridge Parfaite Harmonie, the fare has been increased from $200 to $220 for adults and from $100 to $120 for children.

For zone 32, which runs from Georgetown to Parika, adults travelling to Vreed-en-Hoop and New Road Crane will now have to pay a new fare of $80 and $100, respectively. For the trip from Georgetown to Harlem, Windsor Forest and Den Amstel, commuters will have to pay $120, while persons travelling to Zeeburg, De Kenderen, Zeelugt, Tuschen and Vergenoegen will now have to pay $180.

Commuters travelling from Georgetown to Philadelphia, Barnwell and Ruby, will see their fares move from $200 to $220 and those travelling to Farm, Orangestein and Parika will see their fares rise from $300 to $320.

In zones 40 (Kitty/Campbellville), 41 (South/North Ruimveldt/Guyhoc Park), 45 (Main Street/Lamaha and Albert), and 46 (Lodge), commuters will now have to pay $100, while persons travelling from Georgetown to Mandela Avenue and Guyhoc (Vlissengen cut off) will see their fare move from $60 to $80.

For zone 44 (Georgetown to Mahaica), commuters travelling from Georgetown to Kitty (Liliendaal) and UG/Industry/Plaisance will see their fare move from $80 to $100 and $100 to $120, respectively, for adults, while children will have to pay $80.

Commuters travelling from Georgetown to Le Ressouvenir and Annandale (inside) will see their fares increase to $140 for adults and to $100 for children, while those going from Georgetown to Enterprise (inside) will have to pay a new fare of $160.

Those travelling from Georgetown to Foulis/Victoria and Nootenzuil/Hope/Ann’s Grove, will now be required to pay $180 and $200, respectively, and $120 for children, while persons going to Mahaica will have to $260, and $120 for children.

For zones 47 (Back Road, East and West Ruimvedlt) and 48 (Sophia), the new fare will be $100 and $120, respectively, while children will have to pay $80.

In zone 42 (Georgetown to Timehri), adults going to Agricola, Eccles, Peter’s Hall, Providence, Mocha and Herstelling-Covent Garden will now have to pay $100, while children will be required to pay $80.

Adults travelling from Georgetown to Diamond/Craig/Grove and Friendship/Supply/Land of Canaan will have to pay $120 and $140, respectively, while children will have to pay a fare of $80 and $100, respectively.

Persons travelling to Kuru Kuru Village and Soesdyke will now see an increased fares of $200 to $220 for adults, respectively; children travelling to the two areas will also see their fares increased from $200 to $220 and $160 to $180, respectively.

Persons travelling to Timehri will now have to pay $260 instead of $240, while children will have to pay $220 instead of the old fare of $200.

“For the zones not listed, the Ministry is urging operators to contact the United Minibus union to make representation on their behalf,” the statement added.

The Ministry’s post on Facebook drew numerous comments, with some commuters expressing anger over the increases in fares, while others were calling for there to be necessary enforcement of the laws and for certain actions, such as overloading and speeding, to be curbed.

Persons also highlighted some discrepancies in the fares, such as it costing more to travel from Georgetown to Coverden/Pearl, which currently stands at $260 with the new fare structure, as compared travelling from Georgetown to Soesdyke, which is further in distance.

The minibus operators are also expected to have the new fare structures displayed in their buses for commuters.