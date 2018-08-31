Money available to meet teachers’ demands – Jagdeo

Government can easily find money to meet the demands of teachers, according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who said that the discontinuation of the controversial Sussex Street bond contract alone can take care of the entire uniform allowance being asked for with extras.

“I believe there is money to fund a lot of what the teachers have been asking for without increasing overall expenditure in the budget,” Jagdeo, a trained economist and former president, said at a press conference yesterday.

Jagdeo said he was appalled at the current state of negotiations and told President David Granger when he met him yesterday to discuss the appointment of a Commissioner of Police, that he [Granger] should intervene…..