Guyana News

NA man gets 25 years for raping teen

By Staff Writer

A New Amsterdam man was yesterday sentenced to 25 years in jail for the rape of a teen girl in 2015.

Following a trial earlier this month, Wazir Ali, 26, an electrician, was found guilty by a majority verdict of raping the then 17-year-old girl in early April, 2015.

The man’s relatives and fellow church members erupted into tears after the sentence was handed down by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday morning. They told Stabroek News that the sentence was not fair, while stressing that they believe Ali is innocent…..

Related Coverage

NA man found guilty of raping disabled teen

Man who admitted to raping, killing boy, 9, gets 23 years for manslaughter

Williamsburg carpenters sentenced to 21 and 16 years for rape of man

More in Guyana News

Ramlal to head Police Complaints Authority

Contestants in last minute rush to submit symbols for local gov’t polls

Accused in murder of boy, 14, freed

City Engineer sets deadline for relocation of Stabroek wharf vendors

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

City Hall mulls dedicated garbage collection service for schools

Armed robbery accused was positively ID’ed by victims – court hears

Comments

Around the Web