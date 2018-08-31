NA man gets 25 years for raping teen

A New Amsterdam man was yesterday sentenced to 25 years in jail for the rape of a teen girl in 2015.

Following a trial earlier this month, Wazir Ali, 26, an electrician, was found guilty by a majority verdict of raping the then 17-year-old girl in early April, 2015.

The man’s relatives and fellow church members erupted into tears after the sentence was handed down by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday morning. They told Stabroek News that the sentence was not fair, while stressing that they believe Ali is innocent…..