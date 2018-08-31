Guyana News

Over $20b in drugs removed from streets last year -NANA

By Staff Editor

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) says that over $20b worth of drugs was taken out of circulation last year.

NANA, which comes under the Ministry of Public Security today launched its Annual Report of the Guyana Drug Information Network for 2017. A release from the ministry says that it seeks to provide comprehensive data on drug supply and demand interventions for evidence-based policy and programme development.

NANA Head Michael Atherly is at right and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence is second from right. (NANA photo)

“The 2017 report highlights that law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 55,139 KG of narcotics which includes substances such as marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy and have eradicated over 117,000 KG of marijuana plants. Overall, they are responsible for removing drugs valued at over GYD $20 Billion from the streets, while convicting over 300 persons for various drug crimes. Moreover, the report also highlights the tireless efforts of professionals working in the field of drug prevention and treatment. Through the combined efforts of the Ministry Public Health, Ministries of Education, Ministry of Public Security and several NGOs over 900 professionals have received training in drug prevention and drug supply reduction to work with youths and at-risk populations. Further, over 100 persons have received specialized treatment for problematic drug use via the Phoenix Recovery Project and the Salvation Army’s Men Social Service”, the statement said.

