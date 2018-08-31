Police file still incomplete in the Sasia Adams case

Months after the 21-year-old boyfriend of Sasia Adams was charged with manslaughter, the police are still not ready to proceed with their case in court.

When the matter was called on Wednesday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Prosecutor Quinn Harris announced that the file against Rick Sewcharran is still incomplete.

As a result, the Magistrate adjourned the matter until September 6th for a report on the file…..