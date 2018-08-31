Ramlal to head Police Complaints Authority

Retired judge William Ramlal has been designated as the next Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

The PCA has been without a Chairman for a year and a half after the previous office holder, former Chancellor Cecil Kennard, was asked to step down due to his age.

In a statement announcing Ramlal’s imminent appointment, the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said President David Granger has written to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to inform him of his intention to appoint Justice Ramlal, which is in keeping with Section 3 (1) of the Police Complaints Authority Act. It is not clear when he is to take the oath of office…..