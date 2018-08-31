Guyana News

Two suspects likely to face charge over murder of Bourda Market vendor

By Staff Writer
Troy Ramalho

Charges are likely to be laid against the two suspect held in connection with the murder of Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho.

Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators have sought legal advice, which could see the two suspects, who include a taxi driver, being charged as early as today.

Investigators were granted an extension to further detain the men, Ramlakhan noted…..

