Broomes’ parking lot episode to be addressed by party -Granger

Government took no action against Junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes for her conduct in her highly publicised clash with two security guards in the Amazonia Mall parking lot given that police laid no charges against her, President David Granger said yesterday, while noting that the matter will be handled at a party level.

“There has been some delay with this matter…We waited for the police report and no action was taken because the police report did not find her culpable of any offence,” Granger told a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency.

On July 8th, the Minister and her driver had an altercation with two security guards at the parking lot of the mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where she had gone to purchase food from the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant…..