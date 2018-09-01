Guyana News

Duo charged with murder of Bourda vendor

By Staff Writer

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho, who was gunned down by robbers.

It is alleged that Akeem Morris, 20, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, and George Paton, 34 of Eccles Park, East Bank Demerara, on August 15th at Robb Street, Bourda, in the course or furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramalho.

They were not required to offer a plea to the indictable charge, which was read to them in a Georgetown court…..

