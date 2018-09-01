Guyana News

Education ministry activates contingency plan for teachers’ strike

-seeking substitutes for city schools

By
The Advertisement placed on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page calling on persons willing to work as substitute teachers.

While members of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) are set to continue strike action into the new school term, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has operationalised its contingency plan, which has included advertising for the services of substitute teachers for schools in Georgetown.

Several student-teachers enrolled at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) have already been briefed on responsibilities as “teachers on attachment” as the ministry seeks to mitigate the effects of a countrywide strike by teachers over wages and non-salary benefits.

According to an Education Ministry brief seen by Stabroek News, during the impending strike action the MoE will deploy three categories of “volunteers” to ensure that schools are operationalized: teachers on attachment from CPCE—who are student teachers on teaching practice—parents and substitute teachers…..

