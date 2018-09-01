Gov’t deploys new Berbice water taxis

Government has deployed two new water taxis to ferry commuters travelling daily between Rosignol and New Amsterdam, in Berbice.

The boats, which cost a total of $23.2 million, were commissioned by the Ministry of Public Infra-structure’s Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) on Thursday morning at the New Amsterdam stelling.

The water taxis began operation yesterday and are expected to accommodate the approximately 300 persons who travel between Rosignol and New Amsterdam on a daily basis via the Berbice River. School children account for an estimated 35% of the daily traffic…..