Gov’t deploys new Berbice water taxis

By Staff Writer
Blessed 1 and Blessed 2 will ferry commuters between Rosignol and New Amsterdam, in Berbice from Monday to Friday.

Government has deployed two new water taxis to ferry commuters travelling daily between Rosignol and New Amsterdam, in Berbice.

The boats, which cost a total of $23.2 million, were commissioned by the Ministry of Public Infra-structure’s Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) on Thursday morning at the New Amsterdam stelling.

The water taxis began operation yesterday and are expected to accommodate the approximately 300 persons who travel between Rosignol and New Amsterdam on a daily basis via the Berbice River. School children account for an estimated 35% of the daily traffic…..

