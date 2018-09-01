Granger mum on Ramnarine snub for Top Cop

President David Granger yesterday declined to make public his reasons for not choosing Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine for Commissioner of Police although he had been acting in that position for some time.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Assistant Commissioner Leslie James would be appointed top cop and he would be assisted by four Deputy Commissioners: Lyndon Alves, Maxine Graham, Nigel Hoppie and Paul Williams. Those appointments took immediate effect.

Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo had said that Granger told him during a meeting that there were “specific reasons” why Ramnarine was not chosen but he did not elaborate…..