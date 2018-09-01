Guyana News

Man charged with keeping Brazilian woman captive

By Staff Writer
Romel Sahadeo

Romel Sahadeo, a George-town man accused of holding a Brazilian woman with whom he shared a relationship captive, was yesterday released on $50,000 bail after denying a charge of restraining her. 

The particulars of the charge state that Sahadeo, 29, between June 1st and August 27th, 2018, at Austin Street, Campbell-ville, unlawfully restrained the Brazilian national, thereby preventing her from proceeding beyond certain circumscribed limits of his yard. 

Sahadeo, a miner, denied the allegations. ….

Related Coverage

Kitty man charged over $10M land fraud

Accused in dental technician’s murder confessed

Cop charged with forging Chief Justice’s signature

More in Guyana News

Over $20 billion in ganja destroyed last year

Twin joys: After giving birth to twins, Berbice mom wins house lot

Miner gets 18 months for chopping man

Miner gets 18 months for chopping man

No bail for mason accused of throwing ganja over prison fence

New Top Cop meets with police force’s top brass

Gov’t deploys new Berbice water taxis

Comments

Around the Web