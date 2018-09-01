Miner gets 18 months for chopping man

A young miner was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, after admitting that he chopped a man whom he saw beating his wife.

Troy Williams, 23, accepted that on August 22nd, 2018, at Four Miles Arakaka, North West District, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Ravie Wells.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the Georgetown court that on the day of the incident, Wells was drinking at a shop with his common-law wife when an argument erupted between them over another woman. It was at this point, Mansfield said, that Williams intervened in the spat between Wells and his wife…..