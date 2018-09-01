Guyana News

Miner gets 18 months for chopping man

By Staff Writer

A young miner was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, after admitting that he chopped a man whom he saw beating his wife.

Troy Williams, 23, accepted that on August 22nd, 2018, at Four Miles Arakaka, North West District, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Ravie Wells.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the Georgetown court that on the day of the incident, Wells was drinking at a shop with his common-law wife when an argument erupted between them over another woman. It was at this point, Mansfield said, that Williams intervened in the spat between Wells and his wife…..

Related Coverage

Teen charged with murdering miner during robbery

Arakaka

By

Brazilian miner died from head wounds, trauma

More in Guyana News

No bail for mason accused of throwing ganja over prison fence

New Top Cop meets with police force’s top brass

Gov’t deploys new Berbice water taxis

“SASOD is 15!” to open Painting the Spectrum film festival

GPL using WhatsApp to take customer reports

GPL using WhatsApp to take customer reports

Gov’t seeking to source funds to up pay offer to teachers

Comments

Around the Web