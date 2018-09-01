Guyana News

Ministry of Energy on the cards – President

By Staff Writer

The recently established Department of Energy (DoE) will prepare the infrastructure for a transition to a fully fledged Ministry of Energy or Petroleum, which will be well-equipped and capable of effectively and efficiently regulating and monitoring the sector, President David Granger says.

“The Department of Energy itself, I would say, is just an interim measure. In due course, we hope to have a ministry responsible for the petrol industry that is responsible for petroleum. It [petroleum] is too large,” Granger told a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday.

“We are now setting up, we are now acquiring premises, we are now recruiting personnel, reviewing legislation…so, a lot of work has to be done…in due course it will be a Ministry of Energy or Petroleum,” he added…..

