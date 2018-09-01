Guyana News

New Top Cop meets with police force’s top brass

By Staff Writer
Commissioner of Police Leslie James (third, from left) with several senior members of the Guyana Police Force following the meeting. Also in picture are: three of the appointed Deputy Commissioners Nigel Hoppie (second, from right), Lyndon Alves (second, from left), and Paul Williams (third, from right). Also in picture is Commander of A Division Marlon Chapman (at right) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken (at left). (Guyana Police Force photo)

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday morning met with officers attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Performance Group.

The meeting was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, at Eve Leary and was attended by senior members of the force, including the three of the four newly-appointed Deputy Commissioners: Lyndon Alves, Nigel Hoppie and Paul Williams.

Maxine Graham, the fourth Deputy Commissioner, is currently overseas on duties…..

