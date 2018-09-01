Guyana News

No bail for mason accused of throwing ganja over prison fence

By Staff Writer
Reon Jonas

A mason was yesterday morning remanded to prison after being charged with trafficking cannabis, which police said was concealed in a parcel which he threw over the wall of the Camp Street Prison.

The charge against Reon Jonas is that on August 29th, 2018, at D’Urban Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 50 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge…..

Related Coverage

Teen tried to smuggle ganja in baby powder into prison

Ex-warder jailed for ganja smuggled into Camp St prison

Drug trafficking in Camp St jail raises serious security issues

More in Guyana News

New Top Cop meets with police force’s top brass

Gov’t deploys new Berbice water taxis

“SASOD is 15!” to open Painting the Spectrum film festival

GPL using WhatsApp to take customer reports

GPL using WhatsApp to take customer reports

Gov’t seeking to source funds to up pay offer to teachers

Over $20b in ganja removed from streets last year -NANA

Comments

Around the Web