Over $20 billion in ganja destroyed last year

-more than 300 convicted for drug offences

By Staff Writer
NANA Head Michael Atherley (at right) and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence (second, from right) at the launch of the report yesterday at the Georgetown Club. (NANA photo)

Over $20 billion worth of marijuana was destroyed last year, according to the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), which has reported that over 300 persons were convicted for various drug crimes during the period.

NANA, which comes under the Ministry of Public Security, yesterday launched its Annual Report of the Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN) for 2017. GUYDIN is an inter-agency body comprising law enforcement agencies working in drug supply reduction and professionals working on drug prevention and treatment who meet regularly to share data on drug supply and demand reduction interventions.

It has been producing annual reports on the drug situation in Guyana since 2011. Since NANA was established in 2017, it has become an integral part of the agency…..

