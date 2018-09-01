Over $20 billion in ganja destroyed last year

Over $20 billion worth of marijuana was destroyed last year, according to the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), which has reported that over 300 persons were convicted for various drug crimes during the period.

NANA, which comes under the Ministry of Public Security, yesterday launched its Annual Report of the Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN) for 2017. GUYDIN is an inter-agency body comprising law enforcement agencies working in drug supply reduction and professionals working on drug prevention and treatment who meet regularly to share data on drug supply and demand reduction interventions.

It has been producing annual reports on the drug situation in Guyana since 2011. Since NANA was established in 2017, it has become an integral part of the agency…..