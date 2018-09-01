Patterson pleased with new arrivals terminal at airport

As the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) continues to run tests to ensure all systems for passenger handling and services are acceptable, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson has expressed his satisfaction with the operations of the new facilities.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with the Infrastructure Minister this morning after he arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight at the CJIA. DPI said that Patterson stated that he is “quite pleased” with the operations at the new Arrivals Terminal noting that “it was very efficient.”

The minister told DPI that the new terminal reduces the immigration processing time. He said that from the moment the aircraft landed, he began to time the process “as a passenger.” He said that the immigration process was concluded in “eleven minutes” and it was “a better experience” for him.

He told DPI, that while the infrastructural aspect of the Arrival Terminal is completed, there are other areas which must be addressed before the facility is fully functional. He said that “Immigration has to get their software ready, customs have to get all their scanners running,” as well as their payment systems.

The minister said that on Monday, there will be a debriefing after which a decision will be made on whether the new Arrivals Terminal will begin operations as planned or an extension will be granted so as to facilitate “a bit more fine-tuning.”

The Departure Terminal of the CJIA is set to be completed in December of this year.