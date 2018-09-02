East Ruimveldt man dies in accident with police vehicle

A police constable who failed a breathalyser test following a fatal accident which occurred about 11.40 pm yesterday is under close arrest and assisting with the investigation.

The accident resulted in the death of 23-year-old Akemo Anthony of 338 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, the police said in a statement today. The accident occurred on Nelson Mandela Public Road in the vicinity of Back Circle, East Ruimveldt.

Enquiries, the police say, disclosed that Force minibus PVV 4652 driven by the policeman was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of Mandela Avenue When the now deceased man who was proceeding in the opposite direction on motorcycle CJ 511 , suddenly turned north into the path of the minibus in an attempt to cross into Back Circle Street. However, because of the short distance, the bus collided with the motorcycle.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about his body; he was rushed to the GPHC in an unconscious state where he succumbed whilst receiving medical attention.

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.