Guyana News

Hoyte museum co-founder seeking to preserve tribute to former president’s service

By
The Hoytes’ living room decorated with artefacts. (Terrence Thompson photo)

In seeking to preserve the home and possessions of late president Hugh Desmond Hoyte, SC, and his family at their former North Road, Bourda, Georgetown residence, Samuel Khan believes he is also safeguarding the political history of Guyana. But he says he and his wife Joanna (Hoyte’s relative), to whom the Hoytes bequeathed their estate, could use some help.

The North Road property, opposite the playground on the Merriman Mall, has been converted by the Khans into a museum and library in honour of the late former president, who died on December 22nd, 2002 at age 73.

“We did this from our hearts for Uncle Desmond’s long and dedicated service to Guyana,” Khan, an engineer who now heads the HD Hoyte Foundation, told Sunday Stabroek during a visit on Friday…..

Related Coverage

Personal doctor for Hoytes, Oscar Hamilton dead

The state has an obligation to pay Mrs Hoyte her husband’s presidential pension

Suggestions for ambassadorial appointments

More in Guyana News

Linden woman, son die after Moblissa accident

Energy cooperation MoU to be signed between Guyana, Trinidad soon –Energy Minister

By

Granger in favour of reforming process to select GECOM Commissioners

Striking teachers are selfish, uncaring

Warder, gate keeper resign after bid to smuggle ganja into Lusignan jail

Gov’t seeking to improve hinterland education to eliminate inequalities

Comments

Around the Web