Linden woman, son die after Moblissa accident

A 60-year-old Amelia’s Ward, Linden woman and her 30-year-old son are now dead, while three other members of their family are critically injured after a vehicular accident at Moblissa, Soesdyke-Linden Highway yesterday afternoon.

The dead are Tessa Ibrahim and Marlon McFarlane, while the injured have been identified as Maisha Ibrahim, 23, Patricia McFarlane, 9, and Roshana McFarlane, 7, who were all travelling together in a car.

At the time, they were all occupants of motor car PNN 3987, which was being driven by Maisha.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that the accident occurred around 3.30 pm as the family was heading home from Georgetown.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the public road, allegedly at a fast rate, when the car dropped into a pot hole while crossing the Moblissa Bridge.

This resulted in Maisha losing control of the vehicle, which eventually crashed into a tree on the western side of the road

The accident victims were all rushed to the Linden Hospital, where Marlon and Tessa were pronounced dead on arrival.

Both Maisha and Roshana were admitted as patients, while Patricia was transferred to the George-town Public Hospital in an unconscious condition last evening. They were all said to be critical.

Persons traversing the highway for some time have been complaining about its state. In addition to pot holes, cracks and uneven surfaces can be found.