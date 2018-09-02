Over 700 access help from support group for Venezuelan migrants

An estimated 700 plus Venezuelan nationals have so far accessed the services of the Venezuelan Support Group (VSG) since it was set up three months ago for immigrants seeking refuge here from the ongoing turmoil in their homeland.

“So far, the majority of Venezuelans who come, come because they know someone who is Guyanese or their families would have been Guyanese; they just come and they find somewhere to stay, find work and try to be independent,” Programme Coordinator Winifer Sanchez, who is Venezuelan but of Guyanese heritage, told Sunday Stabroek.

According to Sanchez, since the VSG began operations, it has continuously seen between 50 and 60 Venezuelan immigrants every week…..