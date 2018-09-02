Guyana News

Striking teachers are selfish, uncaring

–Scott tells bursary awardees

Keith Scott

Junior Social Protection Minister Keith Scott has declared that striking teachers are “selfish and uncaring.”

Speaking at the Bursary Awards Ceremony of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union (GPSCCU) on Friday, Scott told the 40 awardees that those teachers who care will be present in the classroom on Monday.

Questioned by Sunday Stabroek  as to whether the comment was appropriate given his position as the legally mandated mediator between the teachers’ union and the Education Ministry, Scott doubled down and declared that as a Guyanese citizen and politician, he had the duty to assure the mostly 11-year-old students that government was doing its best for them…..

