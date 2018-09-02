Vendors ordered to vacate Stabroek wharf

Vendors at the Stabroek Market Wharf were on Friday served with notices to vacate the area within 14 days in order to facilitate repairs.

The notice was issued to the vendors by Town Clerk Royston King.

Following an inspection of the wharf, Chief City Engineer Colvern Venture on August 23rd issued a notice to the council informing that it was “uninhabitable and unsuitable to continue to accommodate vending activities.”….