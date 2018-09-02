Warder, gate keeper resign after bid to smuggle ganja into Lusignan jail

A former prison guard and a gate keeper are under police investigation for attempting to get rid of a quantity of marijuana and cigarettes, which were smuggled into the Lusignan Prison, Prison Director (ag) Gladwin Samuels disclosed yesterday.

In a statement released to the media, Samuels said that on Tuesday a rank detailed to work from 6 pm to 6 am reported for duty at 8.04 pm with the marijuana and cigarettes in his possession. He added that the presence of the contraband in the prison became known and the gate keeper subsequently alerted the rank who brought it in. The gate keeper the opened the gate to allow the rank to get rid of the contraband,” he further stated…..