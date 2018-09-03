B.E.V Processors temporarily re-employs 40 workers

B.E.V Processors Inc has temporarily re-employed 40 staff members who were retrenched along with more than 300 other workers in July as the company moves towards clearing their inventory and liquidating their assets.

In June, owner of the company, Bruce Vieira had related to Stabroek News that market challenges, including the implementation of more rigorous certification requirements were the major factors that influenced his decision to pull out of the fishing industry after more than two decades.

The company began shrimp processing in 1984 and the first batch was subsequently shipped to the United States of America on October 31st the same year…..