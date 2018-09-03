Cop failed breathalyzer test after fatal accident

The family of 23-year-old Akemo Anthony who died in an accident late Saturday night are hopeful that the police officer involved, who failed a breathalyzer test, will face the law.

The accident occurred on Saturday at about 11.40 pm on Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of Back Circle, East Ruimveldt.

Stabroek News was informed by Anthony’s grandmother, Barbara Mitchell that Anthony was flung by the impact of the collision into a nearby trench but was pulled out by friends and neighbours who were around at the time…..