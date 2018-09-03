Gold medallion to mark 50th anniversary as a Republic

Guyana will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a Republic in 2020 and to commemorate this occasion, the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources will be launching a gold medallion.

Interested persons between the ages of 16 to 35 years have been invited to craft the design that will be on the face of the medallion. Persons are encouraged to submit drawings depicting the theme “Continuous development – committing to a Green Guyana through sustainable mining.” All interpretations of the theme must be original and submitted before or on September 25, 2018, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Project Officer for the GGB, Dixie Stephens said the theme of the competition was selected in line with Guyana’s ‘Green Agenda’…..