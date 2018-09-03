Guyana News

Gov’t aiming at sugar workforce of 10,000 – Granger

By Staff Writer
David Granger

In revamping the Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt sugar estates, government intends to employ some 10,000 persons and will appoint a Board to the Guyana Sugar Corporation that will make sound decisions to maximize the resources available and ensure the profitability of the industry.

“GuySuCo is important to us. We have said that we are not shutting down the sugar industry, it is being reformed”, President David Granger on Friday told a press conference he hosted at the Ministry of Presidency. 

“We are bent on maintaining larger estates in East Berbice, in West Berbice and West  Demerara…and produce about 147-150,000 tonnes of sugar. We are aiming at producing those volumes and we are aiming at maintaining a working population of about 10, 000,” he added…..

Related Coverage

Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President

Sugar workers will get their severance – President

Sugar will never die – PM

More in Guyana News

Kamla floats Guyana help for T&T refinery

Raphael Trotman, David Hinds backing second term for Granger

Cop failed breathalyzer test after fatal accident

No approval to date for Guyana law school from CLE

President pressed over poor media engagement

President pressed over poor media engagement

North American, German firms to market Guyana tourism

Comments

Around the Web