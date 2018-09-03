Guyana News

Jagdeo to get security sector reform report – President

By Staff Writer

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will soon be furnished with a copy of the security sector reform report which was handed over to government in January and which will be laid in the National Assembly later in the year, President David Granger disclosed on Friday.

Against the backdrop of his charge to newly appointed Commissioner of Police Leslie James that he lead the way in security reform, Granger during a press conference was asked whether he didn’t think the public ought to be aware of the reforms as well as the contents of the report.

The president in response said that following his meeting with Jagdeo on Thursday he instructed that he be sent a copy of the report. “During the month of October after the recess it will be made available to the National Assembly”, he said…..

