Mechanic busted with cannabis at Issano

By Staff Writer
The cannabis found (Police photo)

A North Ruimveldt mechanic was on Sunday busted with over 1,600 grammes of cannabis after he was seen acting in a suspicious manner at Issano, Region Seven.

Police said that around 9.30 am yesterday, the 32-year-old man was a passenger of a Jet Boat from Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Ranks after observing the man behaving in a suspicious manner arrested him and took him into custody at the Issano Police Station.

Police discovered the narcotics in a 5-gallon plastic container which he had in his possession with grease and three  parcels of cannabis. The cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1,625.2 grammes.

He is in custody and will be escorted to the Georgetown Magistrate’s court today.

 

