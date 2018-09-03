Guyana News

No approval to date for Guyana law school from CLE

-minutes of last meeting confirm

By Staff Writer
Reginald Armour

To date, Guyana does not have approval from the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the establishment of a law school and this matter will be on the agenda of the regional body when it meets here on September 6th to 8th.

The absence of approval would mean that all of the steps taken so far by Attorney General Basil Williams SC have been done in anticipation of the green light from the CLE which is not a sure thing.

Since he took office in 2015, Williams has been engaged in several verbal exchanges with the CLE over whether it had ever granted approval to Guyana for a law school. However, based on minutes seen by Stabroek News, it was clearly established at the meeting of the CLE in Trinidad and Tobago on September 8-9, 2017 that Guyana had no approval. Despite this, Williams has proceeded with arrangements with Jamaican partners for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School (JHLS)….

